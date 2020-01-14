Today
Community
Wenatchee World Forum — Wolves In Washington: 7 to 8 a.m., Pybus Public Market,888-3900
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
WeDo Lego Robotics: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library
A.T.L.A.S.: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library
Creative Yarns Workshop: 4 to 6 p.m., Cashmere Library
Read Around the World — Chinese New Year: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Government
Chelan Fire and Rescue Commission: 3 p.m., 232 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, 682-4476
Wenatchee Valley College Board: 3 p.m., Wenatchi Hall, 682-6420
Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Thursday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181, Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Bilingual Storytime: 4 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library; 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
NAMI support group: 6 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, chelandouglasnami@gmail.com, 663-8282
DIY Shampoo & Conditioner Bars: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181
Exit Laughing by Paul Elliott: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663- 2787
Government
Wenatchee City Council, work session: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Cascadia Conservation District Board: 3:30 p.m., Wenatchee World, 14 N. Mission St., 436-1601
Schools
Entiat School Board: 7 p.m., high school library, 784-1800
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.