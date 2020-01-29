Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Indoor Playground Cashmere: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 507 Pioneer Ave., 425-772-6507
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS Finger Knitting Craft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
Sensory-Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m. to noon, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181
Community Listening Sessions: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, 888-6240
Friday
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Friday Fun - What can we do with yarn?: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Snowshoe Tour: 1 to 3 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth, 548-0181
Lance Tigner: 6 to 8 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, 425-770-3268
Down North: 7:30 to 9 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, 665-9096
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.