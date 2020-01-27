Tuesday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
A.T.L.A.S. — At the Library After School: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Environmental Film & Speaker Series “The Eagle Huntress”: 7 to 9 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, 888-6240
Country Comfort: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 662-7036
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 663-8161
Wednesday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Alligator Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Storytime: 10 to 11:00, Chelan Library; 11:30 to noon, Leavenworth Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11, Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45, Manson Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Free Play: 3 to 5p.m., Chelan Library
A.T.L.A.S.: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., to Manson Library
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.