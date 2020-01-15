Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181,
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Bilingual Storytime: 4 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library; 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
NAMI support group: 6 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, chelandouglasnami@gmail.com, 663-8282
DIY Shampoo & Conditioner Bars: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181
Exit Laughing by Paul Elliott: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663- 2787
Government
Wenatchee City Council, work session: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Cascadia Conservation District Board: 3:30 p.m., Wenatchee World, 14 N. Mission St., 436-1601
Schools
Entiat School Board: 7 p.m., high school library, 784-1800
Friday
Winterfest 2020 Comedy with Drew Barth: 9:30 p.m. to midnight, Ruby Theatre, 135 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, 323-423-3262,
Friday Fun - Ozobots: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library
Snowshoe Tour: 1 to 3 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth, 548-0181
Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Exit Laughing by Paul Elliott: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.