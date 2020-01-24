Saturday
Community
NCW Woodworkers Guild Exhibition: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, stevefvoorhies@gmail.com
Avalanche Awareness Workshop: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mission Ridge, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee, karindavidson@comcast.net
Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 to 3 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth, 548-0181
STEM — LEGO: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Shhh.. It’s a Speakeasy: 7 to 10 p.m., BPOE Grand Ballroom, 27 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, teacherjoy@live.com
El Sendero NCW: Back Country Ski Film Festival: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Exit Laughing by Paul Elliott: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Monday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
S.T.E.M. Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Knit with Wit: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Networking Lunch - NCW Tree Fruit Days: 12 to 1 p.m., Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, eventbrite.com/e/networking-lunch-ncw-tree-fruit-days-tickets-87137597901
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board: 9 a.m., Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority office, One Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, 884-4700
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Douglas County PUD Commission: 1:30 p.m., 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, 884-7191
Cashmere City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 782-3513
Schools
Cashmere School Board: 5 p.m., district office, 782-3355
Manson School Board: 6 p.m., Manson High School student center, 687-3140
Tuesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
A.T.L.A.S. - At the Library After School: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Environmental Film & Speaker Series "The Eagle Huntress": 7 to 9 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, 888-6240
Country Comfort: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 662-7036
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 663-8161
