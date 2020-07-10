Some events may not take place because of COVID-19 concerns.
Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 290-238-081
Chelan County Commission: 10 a.m., Zoom: zoom.us/j/650411499, Meeting ID: 650 411 499, 667-6215
North Central Accountable Community of Health board meeting: 1 to 3:30 p.m., Teleconference number: 253-215-8782, Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/86490134912, Meeting ID: 864 9013 4912
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 786-705-338
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board: 1 p.m., Zoom: cdrpa-webinar, password: 645926
Chelan County Commission: 10 a.m., Zoom: zoom.us/j/650411499, Meeting ID: 650 411 499, 667-6215
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., Live audio stream: lakechelannow.com , 682-4037
Leavenworth City Council: 6:30 p.m., Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/87959607419, Meeting ID: 879 5960 7419, Password: 866696
Schools
Lake Chelan School Board: 6 p.m., contact 682-3515 or mashayekhg@chelanschools.org for information on how to access video conference, 682-3515