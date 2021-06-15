Wednesday
Government
Wenatchee Valley College Board: 3 p.m., to receive information on joining the meeting contact (509) 682-6400 or email miniguez@wvc.edu
Thursday
Government
Wenatchee City Council, work session: 5:15 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 301 Yakima St., 664-3300
North Central Regional Library Board: 1 p.m., teleconference number: (253) 215-8782, meeting ID: 530 846 3218, Passcode: 265284
Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board: 10 a.m., GoToMeeting link: gotomeeting.com/join/251048853, teleconference: (224) 501-3412, access code: 251-048-853#