Today
Community
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group: 3 to 5 p.m., Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 50 Simon St. S.E., Suite A, 886-0700 ext. 243
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
ATLAS STEM: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Minecraft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library, ncrl.org
A.T.L.A.S. At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., to Manson Library, ncrl.org
A.T.L.A.S Art Club- Cardboard Loom Weaving: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, registration required
Creative Yarns Workshop: 4 to 6 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Science In Our Valley — Netting Applications: 4 to 5 p.m., WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center, 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, 888-7036
Gay 101: 5 to 8 p.m., YWCA NCW, 212 First St., Wenatchee, eventbrite.com/e/gay-101-tickets-94034747461.
Get Lit! Pet Collar Series: 6:30 to 9 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, 888-6240
Wenatchee High School presents The Diary of Anne Frank: 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee High School
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County courthouse, Waterville,745-8537
City of Wenatchee Historic Preservation Board: 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee City Hall, 888-6200
Thursday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Indoor Playground Cashmere: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 507 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, 425-772-6507
“Cinderella” — Enchanted Edition: 7 p.m., Eastmont High School Auditorium, 955 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, 884-6665
3D Printing: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Wenatchee High School presents The Diary of Anne Frank: 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee High School
