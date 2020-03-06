Today
Community
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Literacy Council Team Trivia & Auction: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 682-6966
Mobile Meals Variety Show: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Wenatchee High School presents “The Diary of Anne Frank”: 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee High School, 421-4258
Saturday
Community
Nick’s Bricks — A Day of Lego Play: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 670-7224
NCW Beekeepers Association apprentice beekeeping class: 9 a.m., The Henry Building, 120 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, 264-5075
Coyote’s Corner Drop-in Class: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 888-6240
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Kids Bingo: 2 to 3 p.m., Quincy Library
Seuss-A-Palooza Literacy Fair: 2 to 3 p.m., Chelan Library
Wenatchee High School presents “The Diary of Anne Frank”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee High School, 421-4258
Black Box Concert featuring Deep Sea Diver: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., 665-9096,
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.