Some events may not take place because of COVID-19 concerns. Check before you go.
Saturday
Community
NCW Beekeepers Association apprentice beekeeping class: 9 a.m., The Henry Building, 120 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, 264-5075
Coyote’s Corner Drop-in Class: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 888-6240
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Kids Bingo: 2 to 3 p.m., Quincy Library, ncrl.org
Seuss-A-Palooza Literacy Fair: 2 to 3 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Wenatchee High School presents “The Diary of Anne Frank”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee High School, 421-4258
Black Box Concert featuring Deep Sea Diver: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., 665-9096
Sunday
Live Music and Dancing at Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center: 2 to 4 p.m., 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 662-7036
Monday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Brigadoon: 1 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
ATLAS After School Activity: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library, ncrl.org
S.T.E.M. Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
Knit with Wit: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County public services building, 140 19th St. N. W., East Wenatchee, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 1 p.m., study session, Confluence Technology Center, 663-8121
Schools
Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m., Sterling School Library, 884-7169
Cascade School Board: 7 p.m. meeting, district office, 548-5885
Tuesday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Country Comfort: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 662-7036
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
A.T.L.A.S. - At the Library After School: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Minecraft: 3:30 p.m., Quincy Library, ncrl.org
Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church,1408 Washington St., 888-2742
Environmental Film & Speaker Series — Albatross: 7 to 9 p.m. March 10, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, 888-6240
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board: 9 a.m., Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority office, One Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, 884-4700
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037
Chelan County Noxious Weed Control Board: 6:30 p.m., Noxious Weed Department conference room, 412 Washington St., 667-6576
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 663-8161
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.