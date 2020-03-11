Some events may not take place because of COVID-19 concerns. Check before you go.
Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Antler Button Crafting with Fred: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, registration required, ncrl.org
Dr. Seuss Craft Trio for Kids: 3:30 to 4:30, Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
North of Nightfall: 6 p.m., Pybus Public Market, JulieEllington@evergreenmtb.org
Disenchanted: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Forest Health – What’s eating the trees, Connie Mehmel: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181
Government
Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council: 9 a.m., Confluence Technology Center, Wenatchee, 663-9059
Aging and Adult Services Council of Governments: 1:30 p.m., 50 Simon St. S.E., East Wenatchee, 886-0700
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Rock Island City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 884-1261
Friday
Community
Winter Shrub Identification Class: 9 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181
Friday Fun — Weaving: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library
