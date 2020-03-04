Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
“Cinderella” — Enchanted Edition: 7 p.m., Eastmont High School Auditorium, 955 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, 884-6665
3D Printing: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Wenatchee High School presents The Diary of Anne Frank: 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee High School
Friday
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Literacy Council Team Trivia & Auction: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 682-6966
Mobile Meals Variety Show: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Wenatchee High School presents "The Diary of Anne Frank": 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee High School
