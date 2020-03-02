Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Minecraft: 3:30 p.m., Quincy Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Wednesday
Community
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group: 3 to 5 p.m., Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 50 Simon St. S.E., Suite A, 886-0700 ext. 243
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
ATLAS After School Activity: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library
S.T.E.M. Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Douglas County courthouse, Waterville,745-8537
City of Wenatchee Historic Preservation Board: 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee City Hall, 888-6200
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.