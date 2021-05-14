Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom meeting ID 836-6314-2037, Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83663142037, passcode: 362510
Chelan County Commission: 9:30 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., teleconference number: 253-999-5697, Meeting ID: 429-422-934#
Chelan-Douglas Health District Board: 3 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/81980996688, 886-6400
Eastmont Metropolitan Park District Board: 5:30 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/82469414561, 884-8015
Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., zoom.us/j/89686432318, (509) 745-8871
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/30sVFdW, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 786-705-338, passcode: 850976
Chelan County Commission: 9:30 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., Teleconference number: 1 (877) 216-1555, passcode: 859950, 664-7611
Wenatchee Parks Board: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick Street, Masks are required and physical distancing in effect, (509) 664-3392