Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/2FkKSvn, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 836-6314-2037, passcode: 362510
Chelan County Commission: 10 a.m., zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting id: 650 411 499
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., teleconference number: 661-8872, ID number: 61705#
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/30sVFdW, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592 meeting id: 786-705-338, passcode:850976
Chelan County Commission: 10 a.m., zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting id: 650 411 499
Wenatchee School Board workshop: 1 p.m., YouTube link: youtu.be/uGWegDZ_Rx8
Make a Difference Day Virtual Community Meeting: 4 p.m., Zoom registration link: wwrld.us/2GrIbZE