Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/2FkKSvn, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 836-6314-2037, passcode: 362510
Chelan County Commission: 10 a.m., zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting id: 650 411 499
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., teleconference number: 661-8872, conference ID: 3137805#, contact PUD staff to participate by phone
Chelan-Douglas Health District Board: 3 p.m., Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/85751991114, teleconference number: 206-337-9723 or 253-215-8782, meeting ID: 857 5199 1114
Eastmont Metropolitan Park District Board: 5:30 p.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/32KxXfq, meeting ID: 854 3186 2423, password: 091972
Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/87058166058
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/30sVFdW, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592 meeting id: 786-705-338, passcode:850976
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board: 9 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/cdrpa-webinar, password: 645926
Chelan County Commission: 10 a.m., zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting id: 650 411 499
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., livestream link: lakechelannow.com, 682-8019
Leavenworth City Council: 6:30 p.m., us02web.zoom.us/j/87428048202, passcode: 689111
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., youtu.be/8cg5ZwCJiDc, 663-8161