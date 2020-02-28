Today
Community
Friday Fun — Lego competition: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library
ATLAS — Craft: 3:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Special Olympics Washington State Winter Games: Noon to 5 p.m., Wenatchee, arider@sowa.org
“The Vagina Monologues”: 7 to 9 p.m., YWCA Women’s Empowerment Center, 212 First St., Wenatchee, eventbrite.com/e/the-vagina-monologues-tickets-92789005413.
CDLT’s Wild Ideas: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, 667-9708, hillary@cdlandtrust.org
Saturday
Community
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Movie Day — “Frozen 2”: 1 p.m., Quincy Library
“The Vagina Monologues”: 1 to 3 p.m., YWCA Women’s Empowerment Center, 212 First St., Wenatchee, eventbrite.com/e/the-vagina-monologues-tickets-92789005413.
WA Nashville Country Star 2020 East and West Quarter Final: 2 to 9 p.m., Mission View Elementary School, 60 Terminal Ave., Wenatchee, eventbrite.com/e/2020-east-west-quarter-final-tickets-87083461979
CCVSAR Auction and Dinner: 6 to 9 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, eventbrite.com/e/ccvsar-auction-dinner-tickets-90043888695
Andrew Peterson Concert + Godspeed Pilgrimage Launch: 7 to 9 p.m., Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, backyard.eventbrite.com
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.