Some events may not take place because of COVID-19 concerns. Check before you go.
Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Minecraft: 3:30 p.m., Quincy Library, ncrl.org
Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., 888-2742
Environmental Film & Speaker Series — Albatross: 7 to 9 p.m. March 10, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, 888-6240
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board: 9 a.m., 1 Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, 884-4700
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037
Chelan County Noxious Weed Control Board: 6:30 p.m., Noxious Weed Department conference room, 412 Washington St., 667-6576
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 663-8161
Wednesday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Let’s Go on Safari Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Storytime: 11 a.m. to noon, Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Entiat Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., to Manson Library
STEM Club: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Science in Our Valley — Technology for Trade: 4 p.m., WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center, 888-7036
Get Lit! Pet Collar Series: 6:30 to 9 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, 888-6240
Government
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275
Link Transit Board Workshop: 3 p.m., Columbia Station third floor, 300 S. Columbia St.,664-7611
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.