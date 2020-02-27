Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Indoor Playground Cashmere: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 507 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, 425-772-6507
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS Little Bits STEM Kits: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Love Your Heart: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Jazz and Friends National Day of School and Community Readings: 5 to 5:45 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Meet Author Julie Tate-Libby: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
Julie Tate-Libby’s “The Good Way — A Himalayan Journey”: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Leavenworth Public Library, 700 U.S. Highway 2, 548-1451
Government
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Rock Island City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 884-1261
Friday
Community
Friday Fun — Lego competition: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library
ATLAS — Craft: 3:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Special Olympics Washington State Winter Games: Noon to 5 p.m., Wenatchee, arider@sowa.org
“The Vagina Monologues”: 7 to 9 p.m., YWCA Women’s Empowerment Center, 212 First St., Wenatchee, eventbrite.com/e/the-vagina-monologues-tickets-92789005413.
CDLT’s Wild Ideas: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, 667-9708, hillary@cdlandtrust.org
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.