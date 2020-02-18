Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.com
Country Comfort: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 662-7036
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.com
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.com
Minecraft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library, ncrl.com
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., third floor conference room, Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St., 664-7611
East Wenatchee Water District Commission: 3 p.m., district office, 692 N. Eastmont Ave., 884-3569
Eastmont Metropolitan Park District Meeting: 5:30 p.m., 230 N. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-8015
Wednesday
Community
Wenatchee World Forum: 7 to 8 a.m., Pybus Public Market
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., to Manson Library
Creative Yarns Workshop: 4 to 6 p.m., Cashmere Library
Read Around the World - Carnaval in Brazil: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Science in Our Valley — Geology of Antarctica, Hot Science on a Cold Continent: 4 to 5 p.m., WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center, 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. For information: 509-888-7036
Government
Wenatchee Valley College Board: 3 p.m., Wenatchi Hall, 682-6420
Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.