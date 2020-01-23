Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Indoor Playground Cashmere: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 507 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, 425-772-6507
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m. to noon, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181
Homeschooler’s WEDO2.0 STEM Kits: 12:30 to 2 p.m., Cashmere Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS WEDO2.0 STEM Kits: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
Sphero Robotics: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Quincy Library
Cascade High School Artist Reception: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
United by Water, film by the UCUT at the Red Barn: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181
Exit Laughing by Paul Elliott: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Government
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Friday
Community
Friday Fun — Plant Science: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Clay with Dale: 1 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Fiber Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival 2020: 4 to 11:55 p.m., Leavenworth Festhalle, 1001 Front St., april@artisthome.org
Snowshoe Tour: 1 to 3 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Visitor Center, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, 548-0181
Planetarium and Moonlight Snowshoe Stroll: 5 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181
Family Game Night Hosted by Pacific Crest Church: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900
Exit Laughing by Paul Elliott: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.