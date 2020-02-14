Friday

Community

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

ATLAS Friendship Bracelets Craft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org

Saturday

Community

Avalanche Awareness Workshop: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mission Ridge, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee, karindavidson@comcast.net

Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Hatchery Building, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth, 548-0181

Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Kiwanis Kids Carnival: 1 to 4 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 860-4816

Children’s Live Musical “Peter & Wendy”: 2 to 3 p.m., Lincoln Elementary School, 1224 Methow St., Wenatchee, roxannetuckerpta@gmail.com

Pawscars Gala 2020: 5:30 to 9 p.m., Wenatchee Convention Center, 662-9577

Cold Winter Nights Comedy Series: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787

To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.