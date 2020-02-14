Friday
Community
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS Friendship Bracelets Craft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Saturday
Community
Avalanche Awareness Workshop: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mission Ridge, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee, karindavidson@comcast.net
Snowshoe Tour: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery — Hatchery Building, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road, Leavenworth, 548-0181
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Kiwanis Kids Carnival: 1 to 4 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 860-4816
Children’s Live Musical “Peter & Wendy”: 2 to 3 p.m., Lincoln Elementary School, 1224 Methow St., Wenatchee, roxannetuckerpta@gmail.com
Pawscars Gala 2020: 5:30 to 9 p.m., Wenatchee Convention Center, 662-9577
Cold Winter Nights Comedy Series: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.