Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board: 9 a.m., Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority office, 1 Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, 884-4700
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037
Leavenworth City Council: 6:30 p.m. public forum, City Hall, 548-5275
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 663-8161
Wednesday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
ATLAS- At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., to Manson Library
The Quilts of Gee’s Bend: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Government
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275
Board of Directors of North Central Educational District: Noon, 430 Olds Station Road, 665-2628
Schools
Waterville School Board: 6 p.m., high school career center, 745-8584
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.