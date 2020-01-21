Today

Community

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Hats Off! Storytime and Craft: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library

ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Minecraft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library

Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215

Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., third-floor conference room, Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St., 664-7611 Wenatchee

Wenatchee Arts, Recreation and Parks Board: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick St., 664-3392

Wednesday

Government

The Board of Directors of North Central Educational District: Noon, 430 Olds Station Road, 665-2628

Schools

Waterville School Board: 6 p.m., high school career center, 745-8584

To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.