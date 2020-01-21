Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Hats Off! Storytime and Craft: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Minecraft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., third-floor conference room, Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St., 664-7611 Wenatchee
Wenatchee Arts, Recreation and Parks Board: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick St., 664-3392
Wednesday
Government
The Board of Directors of North Central Educational District: Noon, 430 Olds Station Road, 665-2628
Schools
Waterville School Board: 6 p.m., high school career center, 745-8584
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.