Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Alligator Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
ATLAS: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., to Manson Library
Thursday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Indoor Playground Cashmere: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 507 Pioneer Ave., 425-772-6507
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS Finger Knitting Craft: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
Sensory-Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Snowshoe Strolls: 10 a.m. to noon, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181
Community Listening Sessions: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, 888-6240
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.