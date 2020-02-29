Saturday
Community
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Movie Day — “Frozen 2”: 1 p.m., Quincy Library, ncrl.org
“The Vagina Monologues”: 1 to 3 p.m., YWCA Women’s Empowerment Center, 212 First St., Wenatchee, eventbrite.com/e/the-vagina-monologues-tickets-92789005413.
WA Nashville Country Star 2020 East and West Quarter Final: 2 to 9 p.m., Mission View Elementary School, 60 Terminal Ave., Wenatchee, eventbrite.com/e/2020-east-west-quarter-final-tickets-87083461979
CCVSAR Auction and Dinner: 6 to 9 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, eventbrite.com/e/ccvsar-auction-dinner-tickets-90043888695
Andrew Peterson Concert + Godspeed Pilgrimage Launch: 7 to 9 p.m., Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, backyard.eventbrite.com
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra presents Fiesta:7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Monday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts: 11:30 a.m., Central Washington Hospital, ground floor conference rooms A & B, 264-7159
ATLAS After-School Activity: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library, ncrl.org
STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville,745-8537
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., 327 N. Wenatchee Ave., 663-8121
Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 745-8871
Schools
Cashmere School Board: 7 p.m., district office, 782-3355
Tuesday
Community
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Minecraft: 3:30 p.m., Quincy Library, ncrl.org
Government
