Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
First Aid and CPR (English): 1 to 4:30 p.m., Washington Apple Commission, 2900 Euclid Ave., Wenatchee, eventbrite.com/e/first-aid-cpr-english-tickets-91195272515.
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Country Comfort: 2 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 662-7036
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
First Aid and CPR (Spanish): 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Washington Apple Commission, 2900 Euclid Ave., Wenatchee, eventbrite.com/e/spanish-first-aid-cpr-tickets-91197216329.
Fly Tying Series: 6 to 8 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181
Salmon in our Streams: 7 to 8:15 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St, Wenatchee, eventbrite.com/e/salmon-in-our-streams-tickets-86610090111
Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., 888-2742
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Board of Directors, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority: 9 a.m., Port of Douglas County conference room, 1 Campbell Parkway, Suite D, East Wenatchee, 884-4700
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 682-4037
Leavenworth City Council: 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., district office, 663-8161
Wednesday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
ATLAS At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., to Manson Library
ATLAS Art Club — Valentine’s Day Cards: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Science In Our Valley, “Fire Blight Resistant Apple Varieties”: 4 to 5 p.m., WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center, 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, 888-7036
Winter Aloha Night: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leavenworth Cider House, 939 Front St., Leavenworth, eventbrite.com/e/winter-aloha-night-tickets-89520798117
Canoeing the Hood River — An Adventure to the Vanishing Arctic: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, 548-0181
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
RiverCom Board: 9 a.m., City Hall, 129 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, 662-4650
Chelan County Fire District 1 Commission: 2 p.m., 206 Easy St., Wenatchee, 662-4734
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275
Link Transit Board Workshop: 3 p.m., Columbia Station third floor, 300 S. Columbia St.,664-7611
Douglas County Fire District 2 Commission: 5 p.m., fire hall, 377 N. Eastmont Ave., 884-6671
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.