WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee man was sentenced to more than 5.5 years in prison for fleeing police in a stolen pickup a day after he and another man stole tools and a school bus.
Devon R. Taylor, 27, was accused of breaking into a Palisades School building Nov. 2 with Jordan S. McCullough Cheney and taking tools and then driving the bus a few miles to where they’d parked a stolen landscaping pickup.
Taylor was also accused of leading law enforcement on a pursuit Nov. 3 on Badger Mountain Road near East Wenatchee.
He pleaded guilty Jan. 21 in Douglas County Superior Court to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree driving with a suspended license, second-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Judge Brian Huber on Monday sentenced him to 68 months in prison and 12 months of community custody. With 11 prior felony convictions, the sentence fell at the high end of the standard sentencing range.
McCullough Cheney, 19, pleaded guilty Feb. 3 to second-degree burglary, obstructing a law enforcement officer and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.
He’s scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 24. Prosecutors are recommending three to six months of drug treatment coupled with two years of community custody.