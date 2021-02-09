WENATCHEE — Police arrested four people in two separate alleged vehicle prowls last weekend in Wenatchee.
First reports of a car prowl came in at about 4 a.m. Saturday in the Castlerock Avenue and Cherry Street area, said Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.
At 11 a.m. Euberto Chapa, 43, of Wenatchee, used a stolen debit card at a café and was caught on video, he said. Police recognized the man and arrested him at 4:30 p.m.
Officers searched Chapa’s residency and found additional stolen evidence, Reinfeld said. He is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for vehicle prowl, identity theft, property theft and malicious mischief.
Reports of two more people stealing property came in at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, he said. A caller said to police that two people had broken into a car on Emerson Avenue and Washington Street.
Officers found the suspects and arrested them at about 11 a.m. after tracking a stolen phone to a hotel on the 1400 block of North Miller Street. Police arrested Zachary Williams, 35, of East Wenatchee, Kjerstin Andersen, 26, of Leavenworth, and Gregory Cook, 34, of Wenatchee.
The group was charged with an assortment of crimes including vehicle prowl, possession of stolen property, theft and possession of controlled substances, Reinfeld said.
In both cases, suspects used stolen property, which “got us cued onto them,” he said.