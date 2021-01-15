WENATCHEE — Police arrested three Wenatchee-area juveniles suspected of tagging fences with graffiti Thursday night near Wenatchee’s Willowbrook Drive.
Officers received a call at about 9:20 p.m. from someone reporting they saw six people under 18 years of age spray painting fences, said Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld. The group, which was walking around with a dog, painted gang-related tags.
Responding police found the group shortly after the report came in, he said. They arrested two of the juveniles for malicious mischief and one who already had a warrant for their arrest.
Reinfeld advised that cleaning up graffiti makes it less likely to occur in the same location. City ordinance requires Wenatchee residents to clean up graffiti on one's property within 15 days, he said.