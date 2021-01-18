WENATCHEE — Police arrested a Wenatchee resident who allegedly shot at a man during an early morning argument on the 300 block of Fuller Street.
At 3 a.m., a man reported to officers that he had been shot at, said Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld. The victim was in a parking lot across the street from the alleged shooter, Roberto Arellano, 34, when a brief argument erupted between the two.
The two men involved did not know each other, he said. Responding police found the report to be true after reviewing nearby security camera footage.
Nobody was hit with the bullet, he said. Officers arrested Arellano on suspicion of first-degree assault.