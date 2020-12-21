WENATCHEE — Police are looking for a suspect who they say broke into Cannabis Provisions and stole two baskets of marijuana early Saturday morning.
The burglar kicked in the shop’s front door on North Miller Street at about 2:25 a.m., setting off alarms before fleeing on foot, said Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.
They took an estimated $500 worth of merchandise and caused about $200 in damage.
The burglar was in and out of the store within seconds, he said. Police arrived on scene at 2:30 a.m., finding the shop empty and its door open.
No arrests had been made by Monday afternoon. Call RiverCom Dispatch at 663-9911 if you have information about the incident.