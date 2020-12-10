WENATCHEE — Police are asking community members for any information about a man who died from an internal organ injury at Central Washington Hospital on Nov. 26.
Carl Fleeman Jr., 39, arrived in Wenatchee on Nov. 25, likely by bus from Seattle, according to a Wenatchee Police Department news release. Fleeman lives very far out of state and his family has no idea why he came to Wenatchee.
An autopsy of Fleeman was not able to reveal the cause of his death, according to the release.
Fleeman was in SpringHill Suites on North Wenatchee Avenue on Nov. 25 and Albertsons on November 26, according to the release. Police want to know if people saw him within the two-day time frame.
Information about Fleeman can be sent to Detective Mark Ward at mward@wenatcheewa.gov or by calling 888-4255.