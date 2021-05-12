EAST WENATCHEE — Police responded to the home of a 13-year-old boy Wednesday morning after a video he posted to social media caused alarm.
The boy shared a video Tuesday night apparently showing him with a firearm and stating he was ready for school, said East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson.
Eastmont Junior High School, where the boy attends school, was made aware of the video and reported it to police about 8:15 a.m. today, Johnson said.
Police responded to his home, where he was located, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school, which was about to begin classes.
Police found no information indicating a further threat. The boy will not face criminal charges, Johnson said, because he didn’t make a threat.