WENATCHEE — A 53-year-old man was arrested on Monday after his vehicle allegedly hit two power boxes and nearly collided with oncoming traffic as he fled Wenatchee Police.
Officers began pursuing a gray Kia Sorento driven by Timothy M. Fryhover of Wenatchee when at about 3:15 p.m. he hit a parked car on the 1000 block of Springwater Avenue, according to Chelan County Superior Court documents.
Police say Fryhover left the scene and then headed west on Springwater toward Western Avenue. At one point, the Kia swerved into the eastbound lane, off the road and then back into the eastbound lane where it almost collided with a pickup, court documents said.
The Kia swerved onto Woodward Drive and crashed into an embankment. A pursuing officer exited his vehicle, drew his firearm and told Fryhover to stop the car. Fryhover allegedly put the car in reverse and continued to flee, the documents said.
Fryhover headed south on Woodward and again drifted into the oncoming lane before he turned the Kia onto Cedar Wood Lane and then drove through struck a power box and fire hydrant. The Kia continued on Cedar Wood Lane and then turned onto Cedar Wood Place where it collided with a second power box.
The pursuing officer used his patrol car to pin Fryhover’s Kia in place, the documents said. The chase lasted about 10 minutes.
Arresting officers believe Fryhover was driving under the influence of alcohol and found in the Kia an open bottle of vodka and a can of Mike’s Hard.
Fryhover was arrested on suspicion of felony eluding, DUI, hit and run and second-degree driving with a suspended license. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.