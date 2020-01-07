EAST WENATCHEE — Jerrilea Crawford said she never aspired to be mayor and was initially surprised that people kept encouraging her to run.
“I thought it was a joke at first, that people were just being kind,” she said. “But I had other community leaders really champion and support me.”
So she gave it a shot, and voters elected her Nov. 5 to replace Mayor Steve Lacy, who retired at the end of the year after serving since 1998.
Crawford, 47, was appointed to the East Wenatchee City Council in 2016 to replace George Buckner after his death. She then ran unopposed for the seat the following year.
Her first council meeting as mayor is Tuesday.
“(The councilmembers) really want to understand the issues, and they dig deep and ask tough questions,” she said. “They can challenge the mayor at times. I’m sure they will challenge me at times, and I hope that they do. I think that makes for a really good city, when everyone is passionate and doing the homework and the research and thinking long-term.”
She will be working with most of the same councilmembers, along with the newly elected Christine Johnson. The council will also have to appoint someone to serve the remainder of Crawford’s term, which expires at the end of 2021.
Among the projects underway in the next few years are a new public works building, remodeling City Hall and adding a new library. A new police station is also in the works to house both the administration and officers.
One of Crawford’s first tasks will be overseeing the selection of a new police chief, which is already in process. The city has contracted with Issaquah-based recruiting agency Prothman to find a replacement for Police Chief Randy Harrison, who retired at the end of last year.
“East Wenatchee, of course, is a place that has room to grow, so we need a police force that is current and up-to-date in meeting those needs and prepared and able to meet the extra demand that we’ll probably have,” Crawford said. “I also will be looking for someone who is really connected and engaged with the community as a whole — not only can represent and lead the officers well, but can also lead the community well.”
As the population increases and the city pursues possible annexations, the department will likely have to expand and add more officers eventually, she said.
She said she’d like East Wenatchee to expand south of 3rd Street and, much later, north toward the Odabashian Bridge. Going up to Pangborn Memorial Airport could also be a future move, she said.
“Right now, the car dealerships, like Honda and Toyota, are on the other side. They’re in the county line,” she said. “It would make sense to annex those in and go out to the river as our next phase. Some people would love to see the city expand up to the airport. I think that’s a ways away, but that makes sense too. You have a business park up there and services that way, so eventually it could be that direction.”
Fairfield Inn & Suites opened in August on Valley Mall Parkway, and Crawford said she hopes that’ll mean increased revenue from hotel-motel taxes.
Also in the works are various street, sidewalk and lighting projects. Crawford said she’s looking forward to watching the area from Gateway Park on 9th Street down along Valley Mall Parkway continue to become a more business-friendly place.
Affordable housing is another priority, she said, and she’s concerned about rents increasing and the city’s ability to meet the needs of all income levels. Simplifying permitting processes for things like accessory dwelling units could help, she said, as could offering incentives for developers.
“Sometimes it’s making sure we have the right zoning in place so we can maximize our development,” she said. “Sometimes it’s working with all those jurisdictions — the sewer, the water and all of those folks — to make sure the infrastructure is there and ready for (developers) so, when they do want to build, that piece is done.”
Previously deputy director for the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, Crawford now serves the Chamber as leadership coordinator and is moving into an hourly consulting position. She said the relationships she’s developed through work and her understanding of the local business climate will benefit her as mayor.
Crawford said former Mayor Lacy has been open with her, providing historical perspective on the city and offering to answer any questions she may have later. He hasn’t offered advice unless she’s asked, though, she said.
Lacy said he thinks she’ll do well in office.
“I have high hopes for Jerrilea,” he said. “She’s been an astute, reasonable, well-spoken councilmember.”
Crawford said she’s also looking forward to a continued partnership with Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz, working together for the benefit of both cities. The two already have a high level of trust and honesty, she said.
Kuntz said the mayor’s office has a steep learning curve and there will probably be responsibilities Crawford didn’t expect.
“But she’s going to do great,” he said. “Her heart’s in the right spot. I think she really wants to do what’s best for East Wenatchee and what’s best for our region. As long as you keep that goal in your sights, you’ll do great.”