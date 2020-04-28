EAST WENATCHEE — Authorities identified the man shot and killed April 21 by a Douglas County deputy as Thomas M. Mathes III.
Deputies responded about 11:06 p.m. to a home on the 2500 block of Norma Lane outside East Wenatchee after a 28-year-old man called 911 and left the line open, the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit said Tuesday in a news release.
He was involved in a physical altercation with Mathes and a 33-year-old woman, who lives at the home with him, the release said. At some point during the altercation, Mathes, 29, armed himself with a handgun.
Mathes was shot shortly after deputies arrived. A responding deputy told RiverCom dispatchers of a gun and asked for backup at 11:16 p.m. and then reported shots fired at 11:21 p.m., recorded scanner traffic shows.
The details of what led to the shooting have not been released. No deputies were injured. Authorities have not said whether Mathes aimed or fired at deputies.
The identity of the deputy involved who shot Mathes has not been released.
The shooting is being investigated by detectives from the Wenatchee Police Department, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol.
SIU has contacted all known witnesses and is in the process of conducting interviews, the release said. Anyone with information about the case who hasn’t been contacted by police is asked to speak with Det. Sgt. Nathan Hahn with the Wenatchee Police at 888-4251.