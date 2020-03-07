RIVERSIDE — A man killed Tuesday after he allegedly shot at law enforcement officers and they returned fire has been identified as 39-year-old Ryan E. Bass.
No officers were injured, according to a press release from the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit. The three involved with the shooting were placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.
Okanogan County sheriff’s deputies and an Omak Police detective had made contact with Bass in his vehicle shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Main Street, the press release said. Bass had a felony warrant out for his arrest.
Bass fired several rounds at the officers, and the detective and two deputies fired back, according to the press release. Officers performed CPR on him until EMS arrived, and he later died at Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley requested that the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit take over the case. The team is comprised of the Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan sheriffs’ offices, Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police departments, and Washington State Patrol, which is the lead agency in this investigation.
Wenatchee Police Detective Sgt. Nathan Hahn said he wasn't sure what Bass' warrant was for and could not comment on the type of gun he allegedly used or how many times and where he was shot.
Hahn said the names of the officers involved should soon be released. He wasn't sure how long the investigation might take.