WENATCHEE — Police officers are investigating a possible homicide in Wenatchee.
A man whose identity hasn’t been released died Wednesday after he was shot about 3 p.m. in the area of Delaware, King and Idaho streets, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.
Police have not arrested a suspect, but have identified multiple witnesses, Reinfeld said. He added they don’t believe there’s a threat to the public.
Residents are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.
This is a developing story and will be updated.