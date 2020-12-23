201223homicide.jpg
Wenatchee police officers on Wednesday investigate a homicide on the 500 block of King Street.

 World photo/Pete O'Cain

WENATCHEE — Police officers are investigating a possible homicide in Wenatchee.

A man whose identity hasn’t been released died Wednesday after he was shot about 3 p.m. in the area of Delaware, King and Idaho streets, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.

Police have not arrested a suspect, but have identified multiple witnesses, Reinfeld said. He added they don’t believe there’s a threat to the public.

Residents are asked to avoid the area while police investigate. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

