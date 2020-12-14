EAST WENATCHEE — Police are investigating a potential arson after an East Wenatchee resident’s porch caught fire Sunday morning. The small fire at 953 Tedford St. SE only lasted a few minutes and caused little to no damage, said Douglas County Fire District 2 spokesperson Kay McKellar.
Firefighters received a call about the fire at 5:53 a.m. Some type of accelerant, such as gas, had caught fire on the porch, McKellar said.
The East Wenatchee Police Department issued a news release Monday morning asking for help identifying suspects. Police reported someone poured gasoline on a vehicle parked near the porch and that “more evidence of arson" was found at the scene.