WENATCHEE — Authorities say a Malaga man deposited forged checks into several women’s bank accounts and then threatened to harm them if they reported him to police.
Damien Scott Hally is accused of convincing five women in 2019 to deposit forged checks and then instructing them to withdraw the money in cash for him, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday in Chelan County Superior Court.
Hally, 22, was arrested Thursday at his home in Malaga by members of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. When questioned, Hally said he’d earned approximately $100,000 in the last 10 years by “scamming” people, according to the affidavit. He denied threatening anyone.
Detectives believe he forged at least 16 $900 checks written on the accounts of two construction companies and distillery, all based in the midwest, the affidavit said.
He allegedly instructed two women to send the cash to his PO box in Wenatchee, accompanied a third to banks and ATMs in Wenatchee and personally withdrew cash from a fourth woman’s account. He did not access the checks deposited into the fifth woman’s account, the affidavit said.
Detectives say Hally threatened three of the five women, plus a relative, with physical harm if they reported him to law enforcement.
One woman provided detectives with numerous screenshots of what she said were Snapchat conversations apparently between her and Hally, the affidavit said. Some were threats, others were taunts.
"You sent me my money your account gonna be negative that's it. I scammed you so bad so it don't matter. I got my money you can't do nothing about it," one message read.
The affidavit said he even gave her the definition of “card cracking” from MoneyTips.com: “Card cracking is a type of financial fraud in which the fraudster promises easy money to entire regular people into sharing their debit card, PIN, and online banking credentials. The fraudster deposits bad checks (often online) and then quickly withdraws them from the ATM.”
Hally was arrested on suspicion of 16 counts of forgery, 16 counts of second-degree identity theft and four counts of intimidating a witness. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. Bail was set at $100,000 during a preliminary appearance in court Friday.