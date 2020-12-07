EAST WENATCHEE — Police arrested two people Saturday after pulling over a stolen vehicle.
K.C. Hatley, 20, is accused of briefly fleeing police in a 2005 Toyota RAV4 before high-centering the vehicle on a curb and then escaping on foot, the East Wenatchee Police Department said Monday in a news release.
The chase began when an officer attempted to pull over the RAV4 at 2:20 a.m. on Valley Mall Parkway due to invalid Colorado license plates.
Police said Hatley has ties to Omak and Grand Junction, Colorado.
The RAV4 was reportedly stolen out of Colorado and another occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody for an arrest warrant out of Colorado, the release said.
Hatley was located by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office about 2 p.m. outside a Shell station near Lincoln Rock State Park five miles north of Wenatchee.
Police searched the RAV4 and found syringes, license plates from another vehicle, shotgun shells, the stock of a shotgun and shaved car keys, which are commonly used in vehicle thefts, the release said.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon, and failure to stop/obey law enforcement. Police said they found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.