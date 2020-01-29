WENATCHEE — Police say charges aren’t likely for a driver who struck a pedestrian with his car last week on Orondo Avenue, as the pedestrian was crossing outside the crosswalk.
Wenatchee Police Capt. Brian Chance said Wednesday there was no evidence of a crime. Police are withholding the names of the 55-year-old driver and 71-year-old pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to Central Washington Hospital with two leg injuries and a head injury, police said. The driver, who was in a Nissan Altima, was uninjured.
The incident occurred about 5:50 p.m. Jan. 23 near Plaza Super Jet.