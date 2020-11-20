BREWSTER — Brewster police say fires at two Brewster churches last Sunday were intentionally set.
A Thursday press release from the Brewster Police Department said its investigators made that determination and continue to investigate the fires.
The two fires damaged Sacred Heart Catholic Church and New Testament Baptist Church early in the morning. The two churches are roughly a block apart.
Police Chief Marcos Ruiz did not immediately return a call seeking more information. The press release said that the department "is not giving out more information on the fires right now to avoid compromising the investigation."
Brewster Police ask anyone with information about the fire to contact them at 689-2331.