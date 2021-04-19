WENATCHEE — Police say a burglar reported a fake stabbing to 911 early Monday morning to divert authorities while robbing A&H Coins & Bullion, then left before officers arrived, Monday at the shop on Second Street.
Police were first notified of an alarm at the coin shop, 210 Second St., at 12:29 a.m. and then notified a minute later of a fake stabbing roughly three miles away on the 1900 block of Lion Place.
It sounds like they were trying to divert the attention of responding officers, said Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld. The fake 911 caller said they had been stabbed and then immediately hung up the phone.
Officers who made it to Lion Place immediately doubled back to the coin shop on Second Street, he said. Incidents such as a stabbing takes precedent over a commercial alarm.
The coin shop was empty and its door had been kicked open once officers arrived, he said. Items were stolen and the shop had been rifled through.
Police do not yet know how much has been stolen and do not yet have a suspect, Reinfeld said.