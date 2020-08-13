WENATCHEE — After one man died of overdose and a law enforcement officer was hospitalized from exposure last week, authorities are warning of the dangers of Fentanyl disguised as a prescription pill.
The Columbia River Drug Task Force has seen an increase in Fentanyl in the Wenatchee Valley over the last three months, specifically in pill form, the task force said Thursday in a news release.
Fentanyl is a powerful opioid similar to morphine, though 50 to 100 times more potent, according to drugabuse.gov. A sugar packet-size quantity of Fentanyl has the potential for more than 500 lethal doses, the task force news release said.
Officers are now seeing an influx of Fentanyl disguised as prescription medication in the form of small, bluish pills with “M” on one side and “30” on the other. These are being referred to as “Perc 30s” and are meant to appear as Percocet, the release said.
“Perc 30s” are being produced with a binding agent and Fentanyl in makeshift labs that don’t have the ability to control the amount of Fentanyl in each pill, the release said.
Last week, a man overdosed in East Wenatchee and died on the same day a local officer was hospitalized after he was exposed to the drug.
East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson, whose department first raised awareness of the Fentanyl pills Thursday on social media, said the officer didn’t ingest the pill but was exposed to it. That caused undisclosed health problems that prompted medical treatment.
The officer’s agency was not released, but Johnson said the officer clarified the officer wasn’t from his department.
Tips on these pills or other drug activity can be submitted to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office at co.chelan.wa.us/sheriff/forms/submit-a-tip.