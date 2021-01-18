NCW — North Central Washington county commissioners are looking into the possibility of a regional mental health center that could handle people under involuntary confinement.
The project is in its very early stages and right now a committee is being formed to look into the feasibility of such an endeavor, Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay said. Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub and Okanogan County Commissioner Chris Branch have also expressed interest, he said.
The idea came about in part because Eastern and Western state hospitals are often full and not accepting additional patients, Overbay said.
“If they’re not in the jail where are they going to go, because there is not a lot of space for them?” Overbay asked.
Such a center would be another piece in the mental health treatment picture in Chelan and Douglas counties, he said.
American Behavioral Health System’s Parkside center provides voluntary mental health treatment for those in need. Catholic Charities provides crisis intervention and outpatient services.
It will help get people off the streets and out of jails, receiving the treatment they need, Overbay said.
“There’s a lot of symptoms of the problem, such as homelessness, crime and drug abuse, but if we can go to the root of the problem (mental health), then I think our community would be a much better place,” Overbay said.