CASHMERE — Huney Jun, a kombucha company based in Peshastin, is eyeing a move to a larger industrial space in Cashmere.
The Chelan Douglas Regional Port District on Tuesday authorized staff to enter into a lease with Huney Jun for 9,671 square feet in the port's Cashmere Mill District.
The business would occupy part of building B, one of two 16,500-square-foot industrial buildings on the site.
The port on Tuesday also approved a project to add bathrooms, an HVAC system, more lighting, floor drains and other improvements to the space. That project is budgeted to cost around $700,000.
"These are all basic improvements we’d like to do anyhow," port CEO Jim Kuntz said during the meeting Tuesday. The port is looking to Chelan County to cover some of the cost.
While the exact terms of the lease with Huney Jun are still being worked out, the cost is expected to be $0.87 per square foot per month — totaling a monthly payment of $8,413.77, according to board meeting documents.
To help the business ramp up to the larger space, the port is expected to offer an initially discounted rent that will increase to the full rate over time.
Huney Jun is currently based in a small warehouse on Main Street in Peshastin. It brews a variety of kombucha — a fermented tea known for its probiotics — called jun using green tea and honey.
It's one of the only jun manufacturers in the United States and is carried in dozens of retailers in the Northwest, California and New York, including some Walmart and Safeway stores.
Huney Jun has expanded twice in its current building and was looking for a larger space last fall.
It would be the final tenet in the Cashmere Mill District, 32.5 acres of land the Port of Chelan County bought for $1.5 million in 2008. The two industrial buildings were completed last year.
Last year it also secured two anchor tenants: Hurst International, a fruit label printer and equipment manufacturer, and Blue Spirits Distilling.
A kombucha manufacturer will be a great fit for the space, port Commissioner J.C. Baldwin said in the meeting.
"Their business will be very complimentary to the other businesses we have in the mill district," she said.