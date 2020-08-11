EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is committing $175,000 toward finishing an environmental analysis for the Confluence Parkway project.
The city of Wenatchee has turned to the port authority, Chelan County PUD and Link Transit to help pay the $700,000 needed to finish this stage of the project.
Port commissioners approved the request at a meeting Tuesday after a presentation from Mayor Frank Kuntz.
Link Transit will consider its request for $350,000 at a board meeting next week, spokesman Eric West said Tuesday.
Michelle Smith, director of hydro licensing and compliance for the PUD, said the utility is still evaluating its request.
The city of Wenatchee has already committed $2.2 million toward the process. It hoped to fund the rest through a federal Infrastructure For Rebuilding America grant program, but was denied a request for $122 million in June.
The city is now facing a $1.5 million sales tax revenue shortfall due to the pandemic.
"The other thing that has happened in the last six months or so is this COVID-19 event that we're all dealing with. The hits that the city budget has taken really makes it almost impossible for us to take the lead on that final what we're estimating to be $700,000 of environmental work," Kuntz said during the port meeting Tuesday.
If completed, Confluence Parkway would create a bypass to North Wenatchee Avenue, and add another bridge across the Wenatchee River. Both would help relieve the traffic congestion that has long plagued that area.
Easing those issues would help regional travelers and provide better access to Olds Station, which is home to several port properties, Commissioner Rory Turner said in the meeting.
"The lead time for solving transportation issues is measured in decades, not months," he said. "So I think this is a small investment on the regional port to help solve this transportation issue and at the same time open some great doors into Olds Station for us."