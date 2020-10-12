MALAGA — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority in September added another property to its redevelopment inventory.
The port authority purchased 72.5 acres of undeveloped land in the 5300 block of Malaga Alcoa Highway between Malaga and Alcoa’s Wenatchee Works plant. The sale with Lojo Orchards LLC closed for $1.37 million on Sept. 30, according to assessor’s records.
It’s one of the largest properties either county ports has purchased in decades, port authority CEO Jim Kuntz said Monday.
“We’re optimistic about the future of this property,” he said. “At 72 acres, it’s going to be our large-lot parcel to have in our inventory to recruit new business and jobs to the greater Wenatchee Valley. And it’s a piece of real estate we really needed in our portfolio to market to some of the larger requests we get from time to time.”
The port often helps businesses looking to move to the area — or those expanding their existing presence — find property to develop. In the past several years the port has acquired several properties of its own to sell or lease back to the private market.
Among those purchases is 125,000 square feet of commercial space in downtown Wenatchee it bought in 2019. It’s now subdividing and reselling that former Lineage Logistics property for redevelopment.
In September 2019 it purchased the Executive Flight building near Pangborn Memorial Airport, in part to house its headquarters, and to lease out space for other businesses.
It also purchased 32.5 acres of land for $1.5 million in 2008 to build the Cashmere Mill District. Two industrial buildings on that land were completed last year.
The new property, which was purchased with money from the port's general fund, will fit a specific need in the port’s portfolio, Kuntz said.
“Anybody that wants to put in a server farm, like those you see up in the Quincy area, those are probably targets for this piece of property. From time to time we get manufacturing interest as well,” he said. “The majority of our leads are from companies looking for low power costs in general. That makes Chelan County and that particular site beneficial.”
The property is a short distance from Alcoa, putting it in a power corridor that already has infrastructure to support higher power needs, Kuntz said. It has an orchard but is otherwise undeveloped.
“Our goal is to attract new investment, one that will add good family-wage jobs to that site and enhance the tax base of Chelan County,” he said. “Those are our two goals and I think this large parcel, I’m optimistic that it’ll be pretty strategic way for us to acquire those.”
The port would be open to either selling or leasing the property, depending on the interested business. If it were sold for redevelopment, the port would likely search for another property to replace it in the inventory, Kuntz said.
“I think it’s just good business to always have a large-lot parcel in your inventory if you’re involved in economic development,” he said. “So if, down the road, we had a good company that wanted to buy it and create the family-wage jobs we want to add I think we would likely sell it. Then we would be trying to find a replacement property.”